Tristan Tate makes huge ‘hero’ claims about DJ James Kennedy

Tristan Tate on James Kennedy controversy

Tristan Tate claims DJ James Kennedy is a big fan of him and his brother, Andrew Tate.

It looks like James Kennedy is having a bit of social media regret. The Vanderpump Rules alum found himself in hot water after posing for a photo with controversial internet personalities Tristan and Andrew Tate—but according to Tristan, Kennedy wasn’t just casually snapping a pic; he was "begging" for it.

Tristan, 36, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, March 9, claiming that Kennedy, 33, approached him and his brother at LIV nightclub in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Tate brothers, known for their self-proclaimed misogynistic views, have been accused of human trafficking—allegations they continue to deny.

“Begged and kissed my a*s for 30 minutes straight and called me a hero,” Tristan wrote.

“He knew EXACTLY who I was and what content I made. He’s just a p— who can’t handle DMs from woke r—s. F— this guy.”

Kennedy initially posted the now-deleted photo on social media but quickly backtracked after backlash.

He later issued an apology via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 8, explaining that he wasn’t aware of the Tates' background when he took the picture.

“I regret posting a photo with the Tate brothers at an event last night,” Kennedy wrote.

“I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters [who] had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump.”

He added, “I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all that I offended.”

The Tate brothers have faced multiple accusations of human trafficking and sexual misconduct in both the UK and Romania. In December 2022, they were arrested in Romania on charges of rape and trafficking.

Both men deny the allegations.

Andrew Tate, 38, addressed the controversy last month after he and Tristan returned to the U.S. in February.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood,” he told reporters, per the BBC. “There’s a lot of opinions about us, a lot of things that got around about us on the internet.”

He continued, “We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever.”