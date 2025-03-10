Royal family shares exciting update about Kate Middleton after fans concerns

King Charles III's office has relaxed royal fans by sharing an exciting update about future Queen Kate Middleton in the latest statement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to the spotlight as they joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 10, to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

The royal couple's delightful moments were shared by the royal family on its official Instagram account with a message.

The royal family appeared to clear the air about Kate and William's bond with King Charles and the Firm by sharing adorable pictures of the royals.

The Palace wrote: "The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey."

The statement continued: "The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Together We Thrive’, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family and the importance of fostering strong and connected communities."

Westminster Abbey is a place of significance for the Prince and Princess of Wales as the couple tied the knot at the same place in April 2011.

William and Kate, who share three children, will celebrate 14 years of marriage next month.