Louis Tomlinson having ball of a time in his maiden trip to India

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has opened about his experience of visiting India for the first time.

On March 8, the 33-year-old actor reached Mumbai as he had his first ever gig scheduled to take place in the city on Day 2 of the Lollapalooza 2025.

Not only the Indian fans are loving the presence of the pop star in their homeland, but Louis is also enjoying the ‘infectious energy’ of the country.

The English singer is getting a beautiful vibe from the place and wishes to come back again to spend more time outside of his gigs.

He expressed, "It's hot but great.. It's just quick flying in and out so it's a fast trip, but I'll be back, hopefully. I’m getting a beautiful vibe. Everyone feels happy.”

“It's a good and infectious energy. I've not visited enough; that's why I must come back and and spend more time outside of the gig.”

The Two of Us singer has confessed that he would love to enjoy an Indian feast later, so far, he has only tried Butter Chicken.

Louis told PTI in an interview, “I was very British, and I found a few bars to watch football. So, that was nice. The food is great and delicious. I’m a big fan. I’ve only had butter chicken so far... I'm going to have an Indian feast (later).”

Tomlinson belonged to band One Direction from 2010-2016, which also consisted of members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan.