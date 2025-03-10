King Charles honours Prince William after major announcement about Kate Middleton

King Charles III's office has marked Commonwealth Day by sharing a series of new posts that celebrate the diverse communities and cultures on this special day.

The adorable photos, showcasing the royal family's connection to the Commonwealth, have been shared on their official social media accounts, honouring key royal figures, including Prince William."

The delightful post comes after the Palace announced that Kate Middleton, who was excluded from the royal family's tribute on the Women's Day, will attend her first Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in two years with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior royals.

The Palace offered a glimpse into the royal family's ongoing commitment to this important global partnership and wrote: "Thank you to everyone around the Commonwealth who has welcomed a member of the Royal Family to their country in the past year."

"The statement also gives details of the royals' visit to Commonwealth countries in 2024 and 2025."

-- The King and Queen to Australia.

-- Their Majesties to Samoa.

-- The Prince of Wales to South Africa.

-- The Duke of Edinburgh to Uganda.

-- The Princess Royal to South Africa.

-- The Duke of Edinburgh to India.

-- The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Malta.

-- The Princess Royal to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the Palace wrote along with flags of the commonwealth countries: "From Kenya to Kiribati, Canada to Cameroon: wishing everyone from the 56 nations of the Commonwealth a very happy Commonwealth Day today!

The day will be marked with a service at Westminster Abbey, the launch of The King’s Baton Relay and the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the presentation of the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize."