Ashanti teases 'John Tucker Must Die' sequel: 'Going back and forth'

Ashanti is all for a John Tucker Must Die sequel.
The singer and actress revealed to People magazine in an interview published March 9 that she’s been texting her former co-star Arielle Kebbel about making it happen.
“Arielle, she texts me! We’ve been going back and forth a little bit,” Ashanti shared. “She told me that she had the idea and I was like, ‘Listen, if we can get it together, I’m down.’”
The 2006 teen comedy followed three girls — played by Ashanti, Kebbel, and Sophia Bush — who team up to take down the school’s biggest player, John Tucker, played by Jesse Metcalfe.
Brittany Snow’s character joins the revenge plot, helping the trio teach Tucker a lesson.
Nearly two decades later, Ashanti thinks a follow-up could be just as fun. “It would be hilarious to have a part two,” she told People.
Talk of a sequel resurfaced in 2024 during an Epic Cons Chicago panel featuring Metcalfe, Bush, and Kebbel.
Metcalfe even teased that a script exists, calling it “amazing” and saying, “I’d definitely love to be a part of it.”
Kebbel added that the rumoured sequel “does involve all of the OG cast” and hinted at a possible redemption arc for John Tucker.
While nothing is official yet, Ashanti is keeping busy. As a new mom, she’s gearing up for multiple joint tours this summer and already planning for extra hands to help with her baby with Nelly.
