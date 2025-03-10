Lady Gaga leaves Jenna Ortega baffled with 'strange' behaviour on 'Wednesday' set

Jenna Ortega heaps on praises for Lady Gaga after working on second season of 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega is singing praises of Lady Gaga after working with her on the second season of Wednesday.

The 22-year-old actress, who is widely known for her ground-breaking role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix TV show, opened up about collaborating with the Poker Face singer.

During an exclusive interview with IndieWire at the SXSW festival, Ortega described Gaga as ‘one of the most talented individuals.’

She told the outlet, "It's the best. She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim (Burton), two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much."

Jenna continued of the Abracadabra singer, who filmed the highly-anticipated series in Ireland, "Then just finding out that she's such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it's very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity."

Although other details are still under wraps, the multi-hyphenate star is reported to have a cameo or a short appearance in the upcoming instalment.