Lady Gaga explains how ageing changed her perspective on life

Lady Gaga has recently explained how ageing has changed her perspective on life.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the pop singer was asked whether ageing gave her same perspective.

To which, A Star is Born actress replied, “Yes, it has and I think some confidence and being like I am the artist… This is my invention.”

“I think it was easy to feel like a product sometimes because it’s the music industry and you are kind of a product that’s being sold,” explained the 38-year-old.

The Poker face crooner opened up that when “you are young in the business, I felt like I needed to perform all the time.”

But now, Gaga believed that as “you grow, you become the boss of your own mayhem”.

The Just Dance singer further said that she “doesn’t think” all her values “lie in” who she “is as a performer”

She dished that her values “lie in who I am as a partner to Michael Polansky, a daughter to my parents, a sister to my sister”.

“I feel like that was really a big missing piece for me,” added the songstress.