Nicole Kidman heading towards retirement after 'Holland'?

Nicole Kidman get snubbed at 2025 Oscars

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman has spilled an insight about her future plans in terms of career.

Tom Cruise’s ex wife last featured in film Babygirl for which she even bagged an Oscar nomination; however, she failed to win one at the big night.

Nicole’s another major project by the name Holland just released yesterday on March 9 starring her alongside Matthew Macfadyen, Rachel Sennott and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The 57-year-old had a pretty busy schedule in 2024 as she featured in multiple movies including Babygirl, Spellbound, and A Family Affair.

The actress is now looking forward to take some rest. However, she is not retiring, but she intends to take a break in 2025, after completing the shoot of season 2 of her thriller drama Nine Perfect Strangers.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman opened, "[2025 is] actually not as crazy.”

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

Nicole is not only starring in Holland, but is also working as one of the producers on the movie.