'One Direction' star's unique entry at India gig leave fans awestruck

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and others still mourning the loss of Liam Payne

One Direction singer has finally fulfilled his promise that he made to his Indian fans six years ago.

In January, the 33-year-old confirmed his debut show at Lollapalooza India 2025, which also marked as his first gig after brother Liam Payne’s passing.

Taking it to X, the pop star wrote, “Hope everyone’s doing alright! Had a good break, looking forward to getting back to it. India is going to be special, it’s somewhere I’ve dreamt of playing for a long time.”

Finally, Louis Tomlinson made all directioners go crazy with his electrifying show in Mumbai.

One of the notable things of his March 9 concert was his unique entry that left fans hooting.

The Two of Us singer, before appearing on the stage, made his presence at the venue through a digital screen in which he was seen writing a small note with a pen that read, “India! Told You So.”

Soon after the message flashes on screen, the lights go down for a few seconds and open up with the artist appearing on the stage jumping in excitement and thrill.

Before staring the show, Tomlinson introduced him and his band and then said, “Never in a million f****** years did I ever think I’d be in India when I was a young lad, and never did I think I’d be performing here. It’s mind-blowing man, I can’t get my head around it. I love you.”

Reportedly, the singer also sent fans into nostalgia as he also sung two chartbuster songs of 1D namely Night Changes and Drag Me Down.