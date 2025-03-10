‘Peaky Blinders’ creator gives fans a new reason to celebrate

Peaky Blinders fans can finally prepare for the highly anticipated big reveal.

Series creator Steven Knight recently shared thrilling news on The Playlist’s Bingeworth podcast: The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie has officially finished filming.

“We wrapped on December 13th,” he revealed in the recent podcast, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. “We’ve got Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and obviously Cillian Muprhy and Stephen Graham.”

The 65-year-old director further teased, saying, “And I have to say, it is mind-blowingly good.”

He also shared his desire for Peaky fans to watch the movie together on the big screen for a memorable experience.

“The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen,” Knight shared.

The upcoming movie will serve as a closure for the widely lauded series’ fans, who were left heartbroken when Peaky Blinders concluded in June 2022.

"We're going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we're going to do the movie, which we'll shoot in 18 months time, maybe a little bit longer," Knight told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

Peaky Blinders, which launched the Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy to global stardom, ran for nearly a decade, from 2013 to 2022, and ended after six seasons.