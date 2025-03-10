Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put Lilibet's 'safety' at risk with latest move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received backlash after fans pointed out their 'irresponsible' decision about Princess Lilibet.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex released a few unseen photos on International Women's Day with a powerful message.

Alongside other pictures, one photo which grabbed the attention of netizens was Harry and Lilibet's adorable moment.

The Duke was seen cuddling with his little daughter while enjoying a board ride.

As per Hello! Magazine, several fans called out the Montecito couple for neglecting safety measures by not making their daughter wear a life jacket.

One fan wrote on X formerly known as Twitter, "A child on a boat without a lifejacket makes me cringe. We’ve had several drownings in our state for that very reason."

"How irresponsible. Even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats," another fan chimed in.

However, no comments have been made by Harry and Meghan about this ongoing safety debate.

Notably, a supporter of the Sussexes came to defend the pair, assuming that "they may be tied up at the dock," and did not break the law.