Kate Middleton joins King Charles to send strong message: 'Together we thrive'

Royal family set to deliver a powerful message with their joint appearance at a key event amid rising political unrest.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by Prince William and Princess Kate to commemorate Commonwealth Day on March 10.
This Commonwealth Day is quite important for the royals because the King and Catherine will be attending the event after skipping last year's ceremony due to a cancer diagnosis.
Charles Rae, a renowned royal expert shared that the royals joining hands to put on a united front for Commonwealth countries after Donald Trump's surprise remarks to turn Canada into the 51st state of the USA.
In conversation with GB, he said, "We'll just have to wait and see. But the day itself is important because, you know, the king obviously missed it last year."
"He did a video message, so he's back in action again today, as is the Princess of Wales with other members of the Royal Family," Rae added.
The royal commentator stated, "It’s a good message they’re putting out: that together we thrive. And Trump really needs to understand that we are together."
Sadie Sink starred as Max Mayfied since third season of ‘Stranger Things’
King Charles beams with joy as he unveils his hidden side in delightful video
Matthew McConaughey gets candid about his six years of acting break in a new interview
Brian Geraghty gives insight on what working with Harrison Ford is like
'Only Murder in the Building' co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short step out for a date night
Meghan Markle makes first statement after her father makes bombshell revelations