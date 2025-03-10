‘One Beer’ hitmaker HARDY welcomes first baby with Caleigh Ryan

HARDY and his wife Caleigh Ryan confirmed pregnancy news in October 2024

It’s not just Happy Hours but a whole happy life is waiting for HARDY.

The American Country singer and his wife Caleigh Ryan have welcomed their first baby together.

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, March 9, the couple announced they had become parents to a baby girl.

"Rosie Ryan Hardy [white heart emoji] Born March 7, 2025," they revealed the name, birthday and weight of the little bundle of joy. "9 pounds 2 ounces."

In the delightful announcement, HARDY, who wrote his first No. 1 song One Beer about an unintentional pregnancy, unveiled the first pictures of his newborn baby.

The cover photo of the carousel featured the adorable baby nestled in the cosy hospital cradle. The little angel, who was smiling, was wrapped nicely in pink sheets, forming a bow.

Two snapshots, among others, melted fans’ hearts. In one, the Philadelphia-born musician squeezed the baby’s little face, while in the following slide, a heartwarming mother-daughter moment was captured as they touched each other’s noses.

Hardy and Ryan, who previously shared their desire to have "four kids" when they tied the knot in October 2022, revealed that they were expecting their first baby together in a joint social media post in October 2024.