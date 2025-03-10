Matthew McConaughey explains why he returns to acting after six-year hiatus

Matthew McConaughey has recently made a comeback to the big screen with his first live-action movie, The Rivals of the Amziah King after six-year acting hiatus.

The Interstellar actor revealed why he took six years break from acting since Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen in 2019.

While speaking to Variety, Matthew shared he used the time to spend time with family and friends as well as he wrote his memoir, Greenlights.

“I needed to write my own story, direct my own story on the page,” he told the outlet.

The Serenity actor explained, “The memoir was extremely honest and it forced me to be honest with myself.”

“It cleared up things you’ve been thinking about for 35 years. And it makes you realise that’s kind of who you are, Matthew,” noted the 55-year-old.

Matthew further said that the memoir gave him “even more trust” in himself because there was less to maybe hide about himself.

“I had shared it. So that’s made it easier for me to be honest as an actor,” he admitted.

Reflecting on his return to the acting, Matthew pointed out that he “remembered a couple of things”.

“One, how much I truly enjoy performing. Two, I remembered, I am pretty damn good at this. And three, I remembered that acting is a vacation for me, and what I mean by vacation is that when I’m performing, it’s my singular focus,” mentioned the Killer Joe actor.

Recalling his first day on The Rivals set after six years of acting break, Matthew said, “When I walk out the door in the morning, my wife says, 'go kick some. I got the kiddos. We’re good.”

“That’s vacation. Because I’m not multitasking. I’m not compartmentalizing. I’m fully focused on finding the truth of my character,” he concluded.