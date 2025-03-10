Sadie Sink reflects on overwhelming last filming day of ‘Stranger Things’

Sadie Sink opened up about her emotional state during the final day of filming Stranger Things.

"I had cried so much that my eyes were so puffy they had never been like that before and there are some pretty embarrassing photos of me just with these giant puffy eyes, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter at SXSW for premiere of her new film O’Dessa.

When asked if she had seen any clip of the upcoming season finale, the 22-year-old star shared that she didn't yet.

"I haven’t seen anything from it yet, I’m very curious though. It’s going to be super emotional so I’m ready to cry with everyone."

This wasn't the first time Sink has spoke about her farewell from the set. Previously, in an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sink discussed what it was like to bid Stranger Things farewell.

"It was really hard, really difficult to say goodbye," she said. "I think 10 years for the whole show. But I don't know, we grew up on it, grew up with each other, like our audience grew up watching us and I don't know."

At the show she also shared the mementos she took home from set confirming that, in addition to getting her character’s Walkman and shoes, the crew also gifted her character Max’s signature skateboard.

Stranger Things season five release date is yet to be announced however, Collider shared that the show will premiere by late 2025.