'Proud mom' Rihanna raises eyebrows with 'mysterious' new gesture

Rihanna is once again sparking curiosity among fans with her never-before-seen delivery room photos.
The Barbadian singer, who shares sons RZA Athelstan and Riot Rose with her life partner A$AP Rocky, took to her Instagram on International Women’s Day to share a rare photo with her 149M followers.
Sharing a photo with her new-born laying down on her torso, the mom-of-two wrote in the caption, “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay
"1- RZA
"2- Riot Rose
“And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”
Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the post as they rushed to the comments section to share their hilarious responses.
One user wrote, “Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I’m going thru enough.”
Another chimed in, adding, “Why did I think it was a 3rd baby at first?”
Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “I thought it was a new baby, I was like wtf that I got lost.”
For the unversed, the singer welcomed RZA back in 2022 and her second child later in 2023.
Ashanti will kick off ‘Bring It On Tour' in April followed by 'R&B Forever Tour' and a one-night show
Princess Catherine’s touching tribute to Sarah Everard stands in stark contrast to Sussexes’ Oprah interview
Scheana Shay gets surprised by Lady Gaga in recent interview
Meghan Markle’s bold rebrand sparks controversy as she insists ‘I’m Sussex Now’
Kate Hudson discusses struggles during her journey of becoming a star
Matthew Rhys admits that he cry easier now after becoming a dad