'Proud mom' Rihanna raises eyebrows with 'mysterious' new gesture

Rihanna is once again sparking curiosity among fans with her never-before-seen delivery room photos.

The Barbadian singer, who shares sons RZA Athelstan and Riot Rose with her life partner A$AP Rocky, took to her Instagram on International Women’s Day to share a rare photo with her 149M followers.

Sharing a photo with her new-born laying down on her torso, the mom-of-two wrote in the caption, “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay

"1- RZA

"2- Riot Rose

“And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the post as they rushed to the comments section to share their hilarious responses.

One user wrote, “Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I’m going thru enough.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Why did I think it was a 3rd baby at first?”

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “I thought it was a new baby, I was like wtf that I got lost.”

For the unversed, the singer welcomed RZA back in 2022 and her second child later in 2023.