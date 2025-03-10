Britney Spears gives shoutout to ex Justin Timberlake in cryptic video

Britney Spears shares ambiguous video mentioning ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears shared a new cryptic video with reference to Justin Timberlake.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing on Sunday, March 9th.

The Toxic hitmaker’s video included some questionable details, including a mention to her ex-boyfriend, Timberlake.

Spears also danced dangerously close to the fireplace in the video, and came close to the flames as she lowered herself.

The Princess of Pop wore a printed bodysuit, cowboy hat and black boots for the video, in which she danced to Timberlake’s song Senorita.

The Toxic singer, who wore a patterned thong bodysuit, embraced the heat as she dropped it low right in front of the flames.

Spears and Timberlake, 44, dated for three years before eventually breaking up in 2002, which reportedly ended on bad terms.

The singer sparked rumours of Spears’ cheating after he released his track Cry Me a River eight months after their split.

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears admitted to cheating in Timberlake “one time” with with choreographer Wade Robson but revealed that he had also been unfaithful “a couple of times” during their relationship.