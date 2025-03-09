Ariana Grande drops cryptic video as fans await promised new music

The pop star did not share any other hints, such as a release date

Ariana Grande is keeping fans on their toes with a mysterious new teaser from her Eternal Sunshine era.

The pop star, 30, shared a cryptic video on Saturday, March 8, featuring a box of mementos — similar to the one from her We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) music video — going up in flames.

The post included a pre-save link leading to streaming services but no caption, release date, or further details.

Speculation is high that Grande is gearing up to release the long-rumoured deluxe edition of her hit 2024 album.

She previously hinted at it at the Golden Globes, saying, “There’s something I made last year that will come out eventually. It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine.”

However, when pressed about it at the March 2 Oscars, she played coy, saying, “The next step is the next step… It’s been done.”

Grande even joked about her selective memory when asked for a release date.

“They did the Brighter Days memory erasure treatment to me, so I’m having trouble remembering the details,” she quipped, referencing the fictional clinic in Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the movie on which Grande’s album is based.

For now, Grande wants fans to “just keep your eyes peeled.”

Eternal Sunshine, Grande’s seventh studio album, topped the Billboard 200 for two weeks, with Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends both hitting No. 1.

A “Slightly Deluxe” version dropped shortly after the album’s release, but fans are now eagerly awaiting what’s next.