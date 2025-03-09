Ashanti prepares for first tour as a mom after welcoming child with Nelly

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their first child together in July 2024, a year after rekindling their romance

Ashanti is gearing up for her first tour as a mom, and she knows she won’t be doing it alone.

In a new interview with People magazine published March 9, the singer and actress opened up about juggling motherhood and her packed tour schedule as she raises her 7-month-old son, Kareem Kenkaide (aka KK), with husband Nelly.

While she’s excited for the journey, Ashanti admits it’ll take some extra planning — and extra hands.

"It's going to be my first time going [on tour] as a mom," Ashanti, 44, shared. "Obviously, we need extra hands. There's definitely going to be extra bags, because I already travel with too much luggage."

The new mom kicks off the Bring It on Tour with Sean Paul and Fat Joe in April, followed by the R&B Forever Tour with Ginuwine and Tyrese, before heading to California for a one-night concert with Fabolous and Lloyd.

With KK coming along, she’s taking every precaution.

"I'm definitely in Mama Bear protective mode," she said, explaining, "Not allowing people to come in with shoes on, just germs and that kind of thing."

Thankfully, she has backup — her mom, Tina Douglas, or as she prefers to be called, "Tima." Ashanti laughed, "Momager is not playing no games. Not grandma, Tima."

As for life postpartum, Ashanti says "everything's healed.”

“I'm healthy. It just feels good to move around, carry my baby, and make moves. It’s a beautiful thing,” she added.