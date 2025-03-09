Lindsay Lohan steps back to 'breathe' amid father's arrest drama

Lindsay Lohan puts foot down on father's sudden arrest

Lindsay Lohan is finally putting her foot down following her father’s arrest on the grounds of assault.

The Freaky Friday star took to Instagram on Friday, March 7, to share her candid reflections as she capped off a long week.

Posting a monochrome photo on the platform, Lohan wrote in the caption, “Happy Friday, everyone!

“As we wrap up the week, take a deep breath and remind yourself—you made it! No matter what challenges came your way, you’re here, standing stronger than you were on Monday.”

The Mean Girls star expressed her desire to take a moment to unwind and breathe while she can as she further went on to add, “Let today be a celebration of progress, big or small. A moment to pause, reflect, and appreciate how far you’ve come. And if this week wasn’t perfect? That’s okay. Every step forward is still a step in the right direction!

“Go into the weekend with gratitude in your heart, joy in your spirit, and the confidence to keep chasing what sets your soul on fire. The best is yet to come!

“Make it a great one!”

This comes after her father Michael Lohan was charged with felony assault on February 21, which involved his estranged wife Kate Major.