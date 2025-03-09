Leonardo DiCaprio shares 1st impression of late co-star Luke Perry

Perry passed away just months before his movie with DiCaprio came out in 2019

The late Luke Perry left a lasting impression on Hollywood — and even Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t immune to his star power.

In the new documentary I Am Luke Perry, the Titanic star recalls being “starstruck” when he met the Beverly Hills, 90210 icon on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released just four months before Perry’s death in 2019.

“There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible,” the Oscar-winner said.

Produced by Jason Priestley, the documentary traces Perry’s rise from small-town Ohio to ‘90s heartthrob and beyond. DiCaprio, 50, shares that Perry was more than just a familiar face from TV — he was “the manifestation of the new James Dean.”

"I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck," DiCaprio admitted, recalling their conversations about Hollywood, their careers, and life.

But it wasn’t just Perry’s fame that stood out — it was his generosity. "I was so, struck, how do I say this, by the kindness of his character. [He was] just an incredible human being.”

Perry, who played real-life actor Wayne Maunder in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, passed away in March 2019 at age 52 due to complications from a stroke. His legacy, however, remains unforgettable, even to Hollywood’s biggest stars.