Ben Affleck puts ‘full focus’ on Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner still share ‘closeness’ after divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seem to have grown closer since his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker stepped out for a paintball outing with his ex-wife and mother of his children and a body language expert analysed that they seemed very relaxed and closed together.

The expert, Nicole Moore, told Fox News, "Many couples who are divorced and co-parenting stand with distance between their bodies as a way to maintain emotional distance. However, Ben and Jen's bodies appear to be actively leaning in toward one another, indicating that they still share emotional intimacy.

During the paintball activity the Gone Girl star hugged Garner, of which Moore said, "When Ben turns to hug Jennifer, he reaches his arms around her with completely relaxed arms, indicating he's very comfortable touching her in this way, and he squeezes her in slightly as if he really wants to be as close as possible to her.”

The expert went on to add that, "It's almost as if Ben's body is indicating that he really just wants to put his full focus on Jennifer, and he can't get enough of her."

This comes after an insider told the outlet that the exes had "a bunch of good energy around them. You can just tell they were mainly there for their kid."

Co-parenting seemed "very great," and they had a "very good time," the source added, "Nothing bad between them."