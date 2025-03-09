Lady Louise Windsor wins hearts with her incredible acting talent

Despite being 16th in line to the throne, Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own spotlight—this time, not in royal duties but on the stage.



The 21-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh has fully immersed herself in acting while studying English at St Andrews University in Scotland.

Recently surfaced photos capture Lady Louise in her element, rehearsing and performing in various student theatre productions, shared on Mirror.

Enthusiastic about her craft, she has taken on multiple roles this year, including playing Sir Oliver Surface in School for Scandal and a part in Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband.

Her love for the performing arts led her to join St Andrews University’s prestigious drama society, Mermaids, where she has been actively involved in stage performances. Interestingly, her boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, is also a theatre enthusiast, sharing her passion for acting.

Acting appears to run in the family—her father, Prince Edward, had a strong interest in drama during his time at Cambridge University, performing as part of the Light Entertainment Society. Those close to Lady Louise describe her as a talented and charismatic performer, earning admiration both on and off the stage.

A source revealed, “Lady Louise has a natural stage presence and a great sense of humour. She has built a wonderful circle of friends at university and is a joy to everyone who knows her.” A review from one of her performances even praised her role as a “fantastic addition” to the cast.

While Lady Louise was entitled to be called Princess Louise at birth, her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, opted for a different approach. Instead, she and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, were given courtesy titles associated with an earl rather than royal HRH status.

Lady Louise’s growing confidence and presence on stage suggest she may continue pursuing her love for acting beyond university, making her one of the most intriguing young members of the royal family.