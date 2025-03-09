Bill Maher shades Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce amid marriage rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get attacked by Bill Maher

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for more than a year as their love gets stronger and stronger but Bill Maher thinks it’s a hard pill to swallow.

The 35-year-old pop superstar became the butt of the joke at Real Time With Bill Maher, on the weekend, because of her dating history.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has been public about her relationships over the years, including alluding to them in her discography, which is why this isn’t the first time someone has jokingly gossiped about her.

During his monologue Maher said that President Donald Trump took "three weeks to break up with Ukraine and Mexico, and Canada", but Swift has been able to date Kelce for over a year, referring to all her short-lived relationships except Joe Alwyn.

Despite not responding to past comments about her dating history, Swift opened up in her documentary, Miss Americana, about how they affect her and her image in the industry.

The dig comes after Kelce’s pal Stephen A. Smith teased that the couple might tie the knot in 2025.

Appearing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Smith said, “She looks good. She’s incredibly talented. And she’s worth about a billion [dollars]. We’re going to guess a ‘yes’ on this one.”

Fallon echoed the sentiment as he responded, “Oh, I hope that happens.”