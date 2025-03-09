Meghan Markle receives heartbreaking news from father amid Netflix release

Meghan Markle suffered a fresh blow after his father, Thomas Markle, made bombshell revelations about the Duchess following the release of her cooking series on Netflix.

In conversation with the Mail, he called his daughter inauthentic and claimed that she is faking her expressions to appear perfect onscreen.

Thomas said, "Unfortunately Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous."

As per the Duchess' dad, the former Suits star has "rehearsed" everything before the filming of her show. He added, "It makes me laugh because I know all her looks and expressions."

"I know when she's faking it for the cameras. She's trying so hard to be perfect that she tenses up every time the camera is on her," Thomas stated.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex's father shared that he might "sit down and watch" his estranged daughter's show one day "but I'm not sure."

It has been said that Meghan Markle must have been hurt after his father's brutal dig amid her show release.