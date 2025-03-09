Blake Lively seems 'unbothered' at movie premiere amid legal battle

Blake Lively made a stunning appearance at the SXSW premiere of her new movie, Another Simple Favor, on Friday.

The actress seemed "happy" and "unbothered" despite her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, an eyewitness told Page Six.

Lively, 37, walked the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, wearing a chic strapless Renée Masoomian latex dress with black accents.

She was all smiles as she posed for photographers, appearing unfazed by the controversy surrounding her.

Inside the theatre, Lively took selfies with fans and happily took a front-row seat next to co-star Michele Morrone before the screening began.

The crowd gave loud cheers for Lively, as well as her co-star Anna Kendrick, when director Paul Feig spoke about them ahead of the film's showing.

Lively later enjoyed some popcorn as she watched the premiere. Another Simple Favor is a sequel to the 2018 comedy mystery film A Simple Favor, which followed the story of Stephanie (played by Kendrick) and her best friend Emily (portrayed by Lively).

The Gossip Girl alum's appearance at SXSW comes amid her bitter legal battle with Baldoni. In December 2024, she filed a lawsuit against the director, alleging that he sexually harassed her on the set of their 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us.

Lively also accused Baldoni and his publicists of orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied all claims.

In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane.

He also sued the New York Times after the outlet published a story about Lively's sexual harassment allegations. The New York Times said it will "vigorously defend against the lawsuit."

Last month, Lively's attorneys asked the judge to categorize certain evidence as "Attorney's Eyes Only," which would limit public access.

Baldoni's legal team accused Lively of trying "to shield, from public view, documents and information exchanged herein."

Lively and Baldoni's trial is set to begin in March 2026.

Another Simple Favor will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1.