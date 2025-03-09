Princess Anne takes important decision for health to support monarch

Princess Anne has continued to be a pillar of support to her brother King Charles just the way she had been for her late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess Royal, who has been dubbed as the hardest working royal, is vigilant about maintaining her energies in order to perform her duties to the best of her abilities.

Late last year, the royal found herself in the hospital and had to stay for five nights following a shocking accident – a kick from a horse to her head – but returned to her royal duty weeks later.

The 74-year-old royal has been giving a tough competition to the younger royal members in total royal engagements, and her secret happens to be an ‘unroyal diet’.

Anne, who is mom to Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, believes in having practical, healthy, and vitamin-rich meals which has kept her fit to this day. Even though she skips her lunch, she makes it a point to have a healthy breakfast.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told TODAY that Anne almost always preferred the bananas which were almost black (overripe) “because they digest easier”.

Moreover, like the late Queen, Anne prefers to have kippers for breakfast, which is known for its massive health benefits, a 140-year-old company based in Whitby, Yorkshire.

“Members of the Royal Family have also been known to enjoy our kippers, and HRH Princess Anne has written to Barry and Derek telling them how much she enjoys their kippers,” it revealed.