Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles reveals why she wants grandkids to avoid showbiz

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles has recently explained why she wants her grandkids to avoid entertainment industry.

Speaking to E! News, Tina, who is a grandmother to two children Blue Ivy and Rumi, responded to the idea of her youngest grandchild to join showbusiness.

The 71-year-old businesswoman replied, “I'm so proud of Rumi. All of my grandchildren, all of them are amazing. But I doubt it. I hope not! I hope she chooses to do something else!”

Earlier, Tina praised seven-year-old’s creativity, saying, “Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter and creator.”

The youngest child of Beyonce made history after appearing on her mother Cowboy Carter country album on the track Protector.

The song made Rumi the youngest person to hit Billboard Hot 100 chart and even beating eldest sister as well.

Blue Ivy, who appeared on Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, was featured on Brown Skin Girl in 2019 when she was only seven-year-old.

However, Tina shared that her youngest grandchild has an “affinity for books” and their favourite story to read together is about “the smallest tree being the most powerful tree”.

“It ends up being the most powerful tree and saving the day, and he loves that book,’ she revealed.