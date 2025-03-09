Princess Eugenie makes first statement as Beatrice honoured with key role

Princess Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to her sister Princess Beatrice as she was honoured with a key role following the birth of a baby girl.

The Princess of York took to her official Instagram account and penned a heartwarming message to mark Women's Day.

Eugenie released delightful photos featuring herself, her mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Beatrice, giving nod to the two incredible women in her life.

She wrote, "Happy International Women's Day to all women out there. So much admiration for my dear mum and sister who guide me through life."

"And as a mum of boys, I am celebrating women bringing up boys to know how special this day and every day with women in it is," she added.

It is important to note that Eugenie's empowering message came after her sister and new mother Beatrice became a patron of Borne which is a medical research charity aimed at preventing premature birth.

Notably, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl, Athena Elizabeth Rose, on January 22, and it was reported that it was a premature birth.