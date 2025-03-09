Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share update after ultimatum about children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, gave an update on a major crisis matter that they have been working on since early this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are also founders of the Archewell Foundation, made a significant contribution to help the victims of the Los Angeles Fire in January. Meghan showed a special interest in the Girl Scouts of Los Angeles and made a personal visit to help them as well.

On Sunday, Archewell released a message detailing an event they hosted to mark Women’s Day.

“In celebration of International Women’s Day, The Archewell Foundation hosted a day of wellness, community, and empowerment for women impacted by the Eaton Canyon Fire for the Girl Scouts of Los Angeles,” the statement read.

“Each Girl Scout was accompanied by an important woman in their life – mother, sister, aunt, mentor, or friend – to celebrate the day with them,” it continued. “The group participated in a restorative yoga class followed by a meditation session led by a local Pasadena instructor. Afterwards, there was space for reflection on the impact and importance of women and building community, especially after disasters.”

The foundation added that they were “honoured” to create this space “for connection and healing and are inspired by this next generation of incredible women leaders.”

The message came just a day after the Sussexes sent a strongly-worded message to leaders about children.

Harry and Meghan, who are protective parents, had issued an ultimatum to world leaders to bring “real change” and protect children from the threat of real and AI-generated non-consensual images, deepfake pornography, and sextortion online.