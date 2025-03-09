Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker open up about their rekindled romance

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker's temporary split was largely due to "outside opinion and influence," including Dr Phil's podcast, Urker reveals.

The couple opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with People magazine ahead of the release of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2.

Urker explained that he was influenced by Dr Phil's podcast, which discussed Gypsy-Rose's case and mentioned Urker by name. "I think one of the biggest things was outside opinion and influence," Urker says.

"I had listened to a podcast from Dr. Phil... and I had a lot of people in my ear just telling me that the best thing I can do for her is to give her some time to build a self-identity."

He adds that Dr Phil's opinion carried significant weight. "He was one of the biggest outside, I guess, opinions that shaped the way of our relationship at the time."

However, after reconnecting, the couple is now stronger than ever, sharing a baby daughter, Aurora. Urker says it's been amazing to see Gypsy-Rose "blossom into an incredible person" since her release from prison.

"I couldn't be more proud to have her as the mother of our child and as a partner in life," Urker says. "I couldn't be happier to have her at my side in this life."