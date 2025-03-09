Shocking truth behind David Hasselhoff's ex wife Pamela Bach’s death

What killed David Hasselhoff’s ex wife Pamela Bach? A shocking truth has been revealed.

In an interview with People, Andrea Canning, Bach’s former nanny, claimed that the late actress was struggling with health and "money issues" in the days leading up to her suicide.

"The last time I saw her, she was walking with a cane, She wasn’t the Pamela I knew," Canning told the magazine, adding that Bach and Hasselhoff’s 2003 motorcycle crash "took a toll on her."

"There were times where she’s like, 'I’m going to be homeless. I’ve got to get out of this house,' which never happened," Canning, who first met Bach as an intern on Baywatch, opened up about the actress’ finances.

"And I don’t know how she ended up staying there. I don’t know how she kept her bills paid because she was always saying, 'What am I going to do?'" she continued.

However, despite the fact that money issues were a regular topic of discussion among them, the Dateline star remembered that the Mansion of Blood actress remained optimistic.

"[Bach] had a really positive outlook on life as well," she recalled. "It’s funny — the longer I got to know her, the nicer she became."

Canning emphasised that during her services, Bach grew kinder each passing year.

For the unversed, Bach was found dead in her $2 million Hollywood Hills home on Thursday, February 6.

Her cause of death has been confirmed as a suicide after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.