Elton John gushes about becoming friends with Chappell Roan

Elton John reveals how he became Chappell Roan’s friend

Chappell Roan and Elton John became friends as soon as they met!

The 77-year-old music legend shared how he became friends with the popstar really early in her career, and they even FaceTime regularly.

During an interview with Them, the Your Song singer shared that he is in “awe” of the Grammy-winning popstar, on Thursday, March 6th.

“I first heard of Pink Pony Club and I played it on my [Apple Music show] Rocket Hour about three years ago,” John said.

“Then I started to FaceTime her personally and just fell in love with her. I loved who she was, what she talked about, how brave she was, her story. I love her bravery and the fact she’s not scared to speak out and she won’t do something if she doesn’t want to,” he continued.

Gushing about Roan’s positive energy, he said, “It is not all about doing this and doing that and going where you’re supposed to. If you haven’t got the energy and it is taking your creative juices away, don’t do it. She’s not afraid to say that, and I love her for that.”

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer went on to add that he will always be supporting the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker.

“I have to say, when I’m FaceTiming her, I’m a bit in awe of her because I think she’s so great. And I’m just there to say, ‘Listen, if anything happens and you’re not sure about it, just FaceTime me or email me.’ I’m just there for her. She’s doing very well.”