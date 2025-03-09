Amber Rose exposes dark sides of Diddy’s white parties

Amber Rose recently gave everyone a peek behind the curtain, sharing what it was really like to attend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legendary White Parties.

On the Club Shay Shay podcast, the TV personality, who had a romance history with another controversial rapper Kanye West, reflected on her experience, shedding light on the glitz, glamour, and mystery that was around the events.

She made it clear that she never saw anything related to the rumoured sex performances.

However, Rose didn’t hold back when it came to calling out Diddy for his past actions. She brought up widely known 2016 video where he was seen allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

The fashion icon stood firmly behind Ventura, openly calling Diddy “abuser” and pointing to the serious legal troubles he’s currently facing because of his deeds.

Diddy has been hit with heavy charges, including sex trafficking and abuse, as his bail even been denied multiple times since his arrest.

Rose further admitted that she wasn’t sure about some of the wild rumours floating around online, like claims about drugs mixed with baby oil at the parties, but one thing she was certain about was abuse.