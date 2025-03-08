Post Malone sets record straight on new romance rumours

Post Malone addresses breakup and new romance speculations

Post Malone has finally broken silence over the rumours of his new romance after he was spotted on a date with someone other than his fiancé.

The 29-year-old has reportedly parted ways from his longtime partner, who was never publicly named, since the end of previous last year.

The Circles hitmaker’s break up with the mother of his child was confirmed on Thursday, March 6th, by TMZ.

The outlet identified the woman on the date at Mascagni Hotel in Rome, as Christy Lee, a Parsons School of Design student based in New York City.

It was also confirmed that the couple started dating at the beginning of this year.

The new couple were photographed on a date back in January before being captured cuddling at a dive bar in Idaho.

In a now-viral TikTok, the Pour Me a Drink singer was seen sitting next to the stylist as she held on to his arm with a smile.

The rare public appearance with his new partner come after he kept his longtime relationship with his ex-fiance completely private.

Back in 2022, Malone announced that the now-former couple were expecting their first child.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he told TMZ at the time.