Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite despite past feud rumours

Blake Lively is putting past the rumoured long-running feud with her A Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick, making it clear that there’s no bad blood between them.

The actress was all smiles at the premiere of their recent hit Another Simple Favor, where she reunited with her Anna to promote their Amazon Prime film sequel.

A fan asked the actress who was passing by: "Blake, what does it mean to be back with Anna?"

"Oh, it's the best! I'm so happy," Blake said before being ushered away for more photos at the event.

However, this came right after Anna dodged a question about Blake’s legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin on Friday, making it seem like she was throwing shade.

Lively is right now in the middle of a highly public legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, and the drama began in December when she sued him for sexual assault and accused him of launching a smear campaign against her.

Reports further revealed that Anna is super "upset" that the lawsuit is taking attention away from their upcoming sequel.