Prince Harry 'fought back tears' after major public snub

Harry and Meghan’s final royal appearance was marked by silent tensions

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their last official appearance as senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service on March 9, 2020, the atmosphere inside Westminster Abbey spoke volumes.

Meghan, radiant in a striking emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress, walked hand in hand with Harry, carrying a designer clutch—yet behind the polished exteriors, tensions simmered.

Seated among the royals, Harry and Meghan were met with a chilly reception. Prince William, acknowledging his younger brother with a brief “Hello, Harry,” exchanged little else.



Royal expert Robert Lacey revealed that Meghan, attempted to greet him with a warm “hi” and then “hello,” received no immediate response, adding to the frosty mood.

But what truly stung was a last-minute protocol change. Expecting to walk in alongside the senior royals, Harry and Meghan were instead excluded from the grand procession, a decision clearly outlined in the Order of Service for all to see.

Lacey later revealed that Harry was deeply hurt, struggling to hold back tears during the ceremony—a stark reminder that their time as working royals had come to a cold and unceremonious end.