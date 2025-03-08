King Charles' cousin sets record straight on Meghan Markle's new bold statement

The former actress stepped away from royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has stirred up conversation with a surprising revelation about her surname in her new Netflix food series, With Love, Meghan.

However, her claim has been met with swift correction from a royal family member.

The former actress, 43, who stepped away from royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020, revealed that she no longer identifies with her maiden name, Markle. Instead, she now considers "Sussex" her family name, emphasising a shared identity with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

During a lighthearted exchange with actress Mindy Kaling in the second episode of her show, Meghan playfully corrected her, saying, "You know, I'm Sussex now. This is our family name—our little family name."

But royal circles were quick to push back. Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of King Charles, dismissed Meghan’s statement, pointing out that her legal surname is actually Mountbatten-Windsor, the official family name of direct descendants of Queen Elizabeth II.

"She’s completely incorrect," Mountbatten told Town & Country. 'Her children are not called Archie and Lilibet Sussex. Sussex is a title, not a surname. Their actual last name is Mountbatten-Windsor.'

He also cast doubt on Meghan's new venture, hinting at skepticism about its success: 'I might watch it... but it might not last long.'

Despite the debate, With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for a second season, ensuring the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the spotlight—whether royal experts approve or not.