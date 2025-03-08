Prince Andrew breaks cover at Windsor as fresh scandal unfold

Prince Andrew made a rare public appearance, enjoying an early morning ride around Windsor amid growing scrutiny.



The Duke of York, 65, opted for a more relaxed look, dressed in a burgundy jumper and navy shirt, as he trotted through the estate with a female groom by his side.



The embattled royal, who has maintained a low profile since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, now faces fresh allegations from masseuse Monique Giannelloni.

In her explosive new memoir, she claims that Ghislaine Maxwell arranged a massage for Andrew at Buckingham Palace in 2000, reported GB News.

Despite pressure from King Charles to vacate his lavish Royal Lodge residence, Andrew continues to resist calls to downsize to Frogmore Cottage—the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The monarch has already stripped his brother of security and financial support, yet Andrew remains defiant, securing independent funding to sustain his royal lifestyle.



