Sarah Ferguson’s friend tears into Meghan Markle’s ‘dreadful’ Netflix show

A close friend of Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice has delivered a scathing critique of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix cookery show, slamming the Duchess as "dreadful."



Tamara Beckwith, a British socialite and media personality, shares a long-standing friendship with the York family, including Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Beckwith co-founded the Lady Garden Foundation, a charity supported by Fergie and her daughters, and has frequently attended its high-profile events alongside the royals.

However, when it comes to Meghan’s latest Netflix venture, Beckwith isn’t impressed. She bluntly stated, "I won’t be watching any of it," making it clear she has no interest in the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series.

Beckwith’s disdain reportedly stems from Meghan’s controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan (2022), particularly a moment where Meghan reenacted her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth in an exaggerated manner.

Speaking to journalist Richard Eden, Beckwith expressed her outrage: 'I don’t understand how you can disrespect my Queen. There’s no way you can convince me that wasn’t blatant disrespect.'

Beckwith has long been a fixture in elite circles and was rumoured to have once dated Prince Andrew. Her ties to the Yorks remain strong, with Princess Beatrice joining her at a fundraising run for the Lady Garden Foundation in 2017.

With Meghan’s Netflix show stirring fresh controversy, it appears her critics in royal circles are as vocal as ever.