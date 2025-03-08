‘Fast and Furious’ director join hands with Keanu Reeves for comic adaptation

Keanu Reeves to star and produce 'BRZRKR'

Keanu Reeves will be featuring in a comic adaptation of BRZRKR.

Backed by Netflix, the movie is going to be helmed by the ace franchise Fast and Furious director Justin Lin, in which Keanu will not only star but also work as a producer.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese director will be creating the new flick under the name of his production company named 'Perfect Storm' in partnership with Stephan Christy’s 'Boom! Studios' and Stephen Hamel of Company Films and Ross Richie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman Part II writer Mattson Tomlin is going to modify BRZRKR for the globally used streaming service.

The plot of the upcoming movie described by Netflix suggests, BRZKRK is "a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages.”

“The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity.”

“But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.”

“In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it”, the synopsis describes.

Other details about the new flick has been kept under wraps so far.