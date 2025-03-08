King Charles tipped to take decisive step to strengthen reign amid threats

King Charles is faced with a major responsibility to strength his reign in the commonwealth as a major threat rears its ugly head.

Charles, who ascended to the throne in 2022, was forced to put some plans on hold due to his shocking cancer diagnosis just a year into his rule. However, as the monarch continued to recover during his treatment, he began easing back into his duties.

Now, as a diplomatic crisis has emerged in the European states and in the commonwealth, the King is faced with a crucial decision as President Trump threatened to absorb Canada as a 51st state.

King Charles, who is the head of the state of Canada, has not yet made a state visit to the country. Royal sources revealed that the monarch has made it his “absolute priority” to visit Canada.

“There have been a lot of questions about why King Charles hasn’t had a realm visit to Canada yet since he’s become king,” royal reporter Rebecca English revealed during the Palace Confidential podcast.

“He was meant to visit this time last year, but obviously because of his cancer diagnosis couldn’t. Then, because he already had the big trip to Australia and Samoa in the diary and two other inward state visits, he couldn’t do it .”

She cites her sources that it is an “absolute priority as soon as the election cycle is out the way in Canada for him” the King will be getting there. English also noted that the timing is “crucial because Trump is going to be coming to Scotland potentially in the summer”

It would be a “private visit to discuss the forthcoming State visit that that will almost certainly happen unless things go disastrously wrong but they’re going to fit it in him going to Canada.”

The update comes after King Charles met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week, following summit of all European leaders to also discuss matters concerning peace in Ukraine.