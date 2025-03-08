Anna Kendrick keeps mum on Blake Lively's legal battle at movie premiere

Anna Kendrick sidestepped a question about her costar Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni at the premiere of Another Simple Favor at SXSW.

When asked how she felt about the movie being impacted by "everything happening around going on in the world," Kendrick replied with a puzzled look, "Why, what happened?"

"I did Ayahuasca in the last year of my life is just gone, but I've heard the movie is amazing," she added, seemingly deflecting the question.

Kendrick's response came as Lively made one of her first public appearances since suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, which he denies.

Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 41, are currently embroiled in a highly publicised legal battle. Despite this, Lively attended the premiere alongside Kendrick and director Paul Feig. The trio reunited for the sequel to their 2018 film A Simple Favor.

Feig told People magazine at the premiere that reuniting with Kendrick and Lively was "too much fun."

"I mean, I had such a great experience on the first one. It always kind of stuck with me. God, I love working with the two of them, as well as the rest of the cast."

The premiere came after fans brought up Lively and Baldoni's court battle in the comments section of the film's first poster on Instagram. Some also questioned why Lively's name was listed higher than Kendrick's in the poster's design.

However, sources told the outlet that there is no drama or rift between Kendrick and Lively. "There is no feud. The film is in the early stages of planning what press will look like, and Blake and Anna will be doing some things together."

Another Simple Favor begins streaming on Prime Video on May 1.