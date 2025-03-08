Lady Gaga hints at ‘Telephone Part 2’ 15 years after original song

Lady Gaga teases 'Telephone' sequel

Lady Gaga is calling Beyoncé after 15 years.

After 15 years, it looks like the songstress might finally be picking up the Telephone again—and fans are more than ready for it.

During a recent press conference for her upcoming album Mayhem, Gaga sent the internet into a frenzy when she addressed the long-rumored sequel to her 2010 hit Telephone, which famously featured Beyoncé.

When one devoted Little Monster asked about the continuation of the track, Gaga didn’t hold back.

"The tea on Telephone Part 2 is that there will be," she teased. "But I’m not going to give it all away. You wouldn’t want that anyway."

Naturally, the fan pressed for more details (because, of course), asking if they could at least get a sneak peek of the new song. But Gaga, ever the master of mystery, had a playful response.

"I think that you should all call Beyoncé together," she said.

Speculation about a Telephone sequel has been brewing for a while. Gaga even fueled the rumors in a February lie detector test with Vanity Fair, confirming she was working on a follow-up.

But when asked directly if Queen Bey would be involved, she kept things cryptic with a simple “maybe.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from piecing together clues and convincing themselves that a reunion is coming.

Some have linked Beyoncé’s recent hit Texas Hold ’Em to Gaga’s Poker Face—because, well, both are card game references.

Others believe Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album announcement video, where she’s seen driving a retro taxi, is a nod to the Telephone music video, where she famously picks up Gaga from jail in the Pussy Wagon.

So, is Telephone Part 2 actually happening? All signs point to yes—but for now, it seems like fans are just going to have to wait by the phone.