Lady Gaga shares major update for Australian fans after 11-year hiatus

The pop star, who is an honourary Australian citizen, says she 'really misses' her fans Down Under

Could Lady Gaga finally be going Down Under?

While promoting her upcoming album Mayhem on Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, the pop icon, 38, dropped a major hint about potential Australian tour dates — her first in the country since 2014.

“I can’t formally announce anything, but I can tell you that I’m going to be announcing… some things,” she teased with a laugh.

Reflecting on her past visits, G agaadded, “I miss my fans there so much, I really do. I have such fond memories of being in Australia, it’s a beautiful place and I really do want to come back soon.”

It’s been nearly 11 years since the Joker: Folie a Deux star last performed in Australia, with her artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball tour stopping there in August 2014.

She skipped the country while touring for Joanne (2016) and Chromatica (2020), despite having been a frequent visitor in the early years of her career. In fact, in 2011, Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore even named her an honourary citizen for her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

As for Mayhem, the album promises a chaotic mix of sounds.

“This album has so many different genres on it; from ‘90s grunge, industrial music, to funk music, ‘80s synth pop… it’s all my favorite things in a blender,” Gaga said. “It’s why I called it Mayhem – because it’s chaos.”