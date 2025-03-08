'Nobody Wants This' star Justine Lupe shares surprise wedding photos

The newlyweds are also parents to a baby daughter, Ellis, born in 2024

Surprise! Justine Lupe is married to Tyson Mason.

Nearly three weeks after tying the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony on February 18, Lupe, known for her roles in Succession and Nobody Wants This, shared a collection of wedding photos on Instagram.

“Allow me to introduce you to my ding darn HUSBAND!” she captioned the March 6 post.

Mason shared his own tribute to their wedding, posting a photo of the couple gazing at their baby. "My ding darn wife a child," he wrote, playfully posing with a white pacifier in his mouth.

Congratulations poured in, including from Lupe’s Succession co-star J. Smith-Cameron, who wrote, “Oh!ohhhhhhh!!!!! How lovely!! How perfect.” Jazz Charton, the wife of Kieran Culkin, added a series of heart emojis.

Mason joined in on the fun, joking in the comments, “You’re married??” — seemingly referencing the flood of surprised reactions from fans who hadn’t heard the news.

The newlyweds were joined on their big day by their dog and baby daughter, Ellis, who was born in August 2024.

To protect her privacy, Ellis' face was covered with emojis in the photos. Lupe looked elegant in an ivory satin slip dress, holding a bouquet of white flowers, while Mason opted for a classic black suit.