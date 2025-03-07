Meghan Markle responds to Netflix surprising announcement

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has seemingly reacted to Netflix's surprising announcement about her newly released series "With Love Meghan".

The streaming platform has announced to make a second series of the Meghan's cooking show just days after the first season debuted.

The Duchess of Sussex on Friday released a new exciting teaser on her official Instagram account in reaction to the delightful announcement.

The footage focuses on the sounds of chopping, stirring, sizzling and more from the kitchen.

She captioned the adorable clip: "Oh, how I love ASMR!"

The former Suits star continued: "If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother added: "Thank for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix."

The Duchess of Sussex has convinced bosses for another season even being widely criticised for the show, featuring her and other celebrities cooking and gardening.

"This may raise a few eyebrows, but one thing which Netflix loves is controversy - and this show certainly created a lot of debate. Many were so scathing about the eight-part series that they thought there was no way it would get another season," a TV insider told The Sun.

"But it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter it's created on both sides of the Atlantic this week."

Prince Harry and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland made brief cameos in the final episode of the series.