Millie Bobby Brown reveals real reason for not watching Marvel movies

Millie Bobby Brown has recently revealed real reason for not watching Marvel movies.

In a joint interview with The Electric State co-star Chris Pratt, the Stranger Things star told Entertainment Tonight that she ‘s “really bad in general with watching movies”.

Spilling the tea, Millie opened up that she’s “somebody who lives in nature”.

“I love to be outside with my dogs or animals therefore it shows that I spend a lot of time outside,’ explained the 21-year-old.

Interestingly, Millie opened up that her husband Jake Bongiovi on the other hand “is a total movie buff”.

Clarifying her stance, the Enola Holmes actress stated, “It’s not that I don’t love movies… I do love movies after all I am an actor.

However, Millie noted that she often “spends” nine or ten hours of the day outside.

“I don’t step foot inside my house,” quipped the British actress.

Earlier in her interview, Millie reflected on her friendship with Wicked star Ariana Grande.

“Ariana has been such a wonderful, supportive friend over the years. She has always given me so much love and support and her friendship has been so much impactful to me,” stated the actress.

Millie mentioned that Ariana's advice has been amazing because of her experience in the industry.

For the unversed, the Hollywood star grew up in the limelight since the age of nine, when she appeared in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and other show, Intruders.

Meanwhile, Millie rose to fame with her Eleven character in the Netflix's sci-fi hit Stranger Things back in 2016.