Hans Zimmer opens up about rejecting scoring Marvel films

Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer, shared his reason why he dismissed scoring any Marvel films soundtracks.

In a recent podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused, the host shared his surprise on MCU never reaching the five-time Grammy Award-winning composer about creating the soundtrack to one of their films.

"They have, and it was always… timing wasn’t great," Zimmer replied.

He further shared that he "really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things right now."

Talking about creating soundtracks for major super hero movies he added, "Look, I’ve done the trifecta. I’ve done Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman! I mean, what do you want me to do, some of the minor characters?"

The two-time Oscar winner continued, "That was very arrogant of me to say that, but actually, Kevin Feige said that to me: 'Hans, what are you complaining about?'"

Zimmer not only rejected Marvel but also shared on the podcast that he turned down the opportunity to write a score for Star Wars universe, citing fellow composer John Williams already established a "masterful" work.

"How many interesting things do you want to put onto this thing before it falls apart and isn’t Star Wars anymore?" he added. "Because the only way I would see myself is if I could reinvent it."

Hans Zimmer is currently busy with scoring the soundtrack for F1 movie staring Brad Pitt and produced by Lewis Hamilton. The film is slated for release June 25, 2025.