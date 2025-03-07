Kim Kardashian reveals how Khloé helps her cope with major heartbreak

Kim Kardashian reveals how sister Khloé Kardashian helped her start over

Kim Kardashian, reality star who is known for her business mind, recently shared a childhood memory that left her feeling both grateful and surprised.

The fashion icon, who is running her own beauty brand, revealed that her sister Khloé Kardashian, once gave her all the saving she had.

At 21, Kim found herself in deep water financially after parting ways with her first husband, Damon Thomas, but luckily Khloe was there to lend a helping hand.

On their latest episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul took a trip down memory lane and recalled how her sister helped her during those days, saying: "When Khloe was maybe four or five years old, she got this piggy bank in the shape of a Coca-Cola bottle. We would put so much money in it.”

"When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and had no money. I was like 21 and she gave me her Coke bottle,” she added.

Kim, who began dating the most controversial rapper Kanye West back in 2012, further explained, "We were up all night counting it and it was $6,000 and it was enough for me to get a down payment on my apartment. She gave me her life savings at age 21."

Khloe still remembers it like yesterday, standing by her sister Kim’s side after her painful split.

The Good American owner said: "She was crying in my room and I was just like, 'I have this so let’s take what is in here and go to the bank to cash it. Let’s use this money for your divorce.”

"I gave her all that I got and hopefully helped her."

Meanwhile, Kim recently shared that she has a "checklist" for her dream partner, as she’s now ready to be in love again.